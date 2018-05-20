Overview

Dr. Arlene Boutin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.



Dr. Boutin works at NATALIS COUNSELING AND PSYCHOLOGY SOLUTIONS in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.