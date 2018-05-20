Dr. Boutin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arlene Boutin, MD
Overview
Dr. Arlene Boutin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.
Locations
Natalis Counseling and Psychology Solutions P.A.1600 University Ave W Ste 12, Saint Paul, MN 55104 Directions (651) 379-5157
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boutine has helped me manage years of anxiety and depression. I was blessed to be introduced to her at Fairview Riverside. She gave it straight and always treated me with respect. I would still be seeing her if my insurance didn't suck so badly. I am now forced to go without my meds or her help. I adore her.
About Dr. Arlene Boutin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1740262039
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boutin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boutin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boutin has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boutin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Boutin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boutin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boutin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boutin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.