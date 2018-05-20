See All Psychiatrists in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Arlene Boutin, MD

Psychiatry
3 (14)
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arlene Boutin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS.

Dr. Boutin works at NATALIS COUNSELING AND PSYCHOLOGY SOLUTIONS in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Natalis Counseling and Psychology Solutions P.A.
    1600 University Ave W Ste 12, Saint Paul, MN 55104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 379-5157

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 20, 2018
    Dr. Boutine has helped me manage years of anxiety and depression. I was blessed to be introduced to her at Fairview Riverside. She gave it straight and always treated me with respect. I would still be seeing her if my insurance didn't suck so badly. I am now forced to go without my meds or her help. I adore her.
    Jamie Ross in Arden Hills , MN — May 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arlene Boutin, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740262039
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boutin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boutin accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Boutin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boutin works at NATALIS COUNSELING AND PSYCHOLOGY SOLUTIONS in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Boutin’s profile.

    Dr. Boutin has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boutin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Boutin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boutin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boutin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boutin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

