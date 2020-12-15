Dr. Arla Genstler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genstler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arla Genstler, MD
Overview
Dr. Arla Genstler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Dr. Genstler works at
Locations
-
1
Genstler Eye Center3630 SW Fairlawn Rd, Topeka, KS 66614 Directions (785) 273-8080
-
2
Genstler Eye Center, Manhattan1502 Browning Pl, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 273-8080
-
3
Sabates Eye Centers PA2200 Harvard Rd, Lawrence, KS 66049 Directions (785) 273-8081
- 4 2800 SW Wanamaker Rd Ste 180, Topeka, KS 66614 Directions (785) 233-4700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Genstler?
Outstanding experience, staff was knowledgeable and friendly. Dr. Genstler is a pioneer with exceptional skills. Wonder result after procedure, my vision is now 20/20.
About Dr. Arla Genstler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1891759791
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Genstler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Genstler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Genstler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Genstler works at
Dr. Genstler has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Genstler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Genstler speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Genstler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genstler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genstler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genstler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.