Overview

Dr. Arla Genstler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.



Dr. Genstler works at Genstler Eye Center in Topeka, KS with other offices in Manhattan, KS and Lawrence, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.