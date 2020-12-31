See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Orange Park, FL
Dr. Arkam Rehman, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arkam Rehman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from King Edward Medical College Pakistan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Rehman works at Sunshine Spine & Pain, PA in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sunshine Spine & Pain, PA
    2233 Park Ave Ste 200B, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 302-6347

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 31, 2020
    We saw Dr Rehman for several years while living in Jacksonville. The most caring, compassionate, understanding and courteous Dr We have ever met. We are now thinking about moving back to the area and one of the reasons is Dr Rehman!
    Arlene — Dec 31, 2020
    About Dr. Arkam Rehman, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, French, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1013920602
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center - New York
    • Cook County Hospital Chicago
    • King Edward Medical College Pakistan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arkam Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rehman works at Sunshine Spine & Pain, PA in Orange Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rehman’s profile.

    Dr. Rehman has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rehman speaks French, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

