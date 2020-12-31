Dr. Arkam Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arkam Rehman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arkam Rehman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from King Edward Medical College Pakistan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Rehman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sunshine Spine & Pain, PA2233 Park Ave Ste 200B, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 302-6347
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rehman?
We saw Dr Rehman for several years while living in Jacksonville. The most caring, compassionate, understanding and courteous Dr We have ever met. We are now thinking about moving back to the area and one of the reasons is Dr Rehman!
About Dr. Arkam Rehman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, French, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1013920602
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center - New York
- Cook County Hospital Chicago
- King Edward Medical College Pakistan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehman works at
Dr. Rehman has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rehman speaks French, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.