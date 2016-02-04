See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Arkady Pinkhas, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arkady Pinkhas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDONESIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Pinkhas works at Vitae Medical PC in Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vitae Medical PC
    9830 67th Ave Ste Ff, Rego Park, NY 11374

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Bronchitis
Malaise and Fatigue
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acute Bronchitis
Malaise and Fatigue
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 04, 2016
    Excellent doctor, great bed side manners, very knowledgable
    Zina Z in Forest Hills, NY — Feb 04, 2016
    About Dr. Arkady Pinkhas, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1861587438
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF INDONESIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arkady Pinkhas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinkhas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pinkhas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pinkhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinkhas works at Vitae Medical PC in Rego Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pinkhas’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinkhas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinkhas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinkhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinkhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

