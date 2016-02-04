Overview

Dr. Arkady Pinkhas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDONESIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Pinkhas works at Vitae Medical PC in Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.