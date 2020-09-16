Overview

Dr. Arkady Massen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hayward, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from VINNICA MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center.



Dr. Massen works at Massen Medical Inc in Hayward, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.