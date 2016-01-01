Overview

Dr. Arkady Levitan, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Izhevsk State Medical Academy and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Levitan works at Adult Psychiatry in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.