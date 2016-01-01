Dr. Arkady Levitan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arkady Levitan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arkady Levitan, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Izhevsk State Medical Academy and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Levitan works at
Locations
Adult Psychiatry2925 W 5th St, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arkady Levitan, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1497709653
Education & Certifications
- Izhevsk State Medical Academy
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitan works at
Dr. Levitan has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitan.
