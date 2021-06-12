See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Arkady Kagan, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (63)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Arkady Kagan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.

Dr. Kagan works at Kagan and Kagan Mds in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kagan Institute
    5455 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1714, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 937-2269
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kagan Institute-Beverly Hills
    450 N Roxbury Dr Ste 600, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 239-2445
  3. 3
    Kagan Institute- Encino
    16542 Ventura Blvd Ste 120, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 671-4556

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF)  Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 12, 2021
    Did a very good job on my eye surgery . Great doctor.
    Luydmila — Jun 12, 2021
    About Dr. Arkady Kagan, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1790839538
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University Hospital
    • Wadsworth Va Med Center UCLA
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    • Washington University, St Louis
