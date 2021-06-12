Dr. Arkady Kagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arkady Kagan, MD
Dr. Arkady Kagan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.
Kagan Institute5455 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1714, Los Angeles, CA 90036 (323) 937-2269Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Kagan Institute-Beverly Hills450 N Roxbury Dr Ste 600, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (424) 239-2445
Kagan Institute- Encino16542 Ventura Blvd Ste 120, Encino, CA 91436 (818) 671-4556
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareOregon
CareSource
Cigna
Community Health Choice
Health Net
HealthPlus
HealthPlus Amerigroup
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Husky Health
inHealth
INTotal Health
Medica
Medicaid
UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Did a very good job on my eye surgery . Great doctor.
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Wadsworth Va Med Center UCLA
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Washington University, St Louis
Dr. Kagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kagan has seen patients for Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kagan speaks Russian and Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Kagan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.