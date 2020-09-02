See All Pediatricians in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Arkadiy Takhalov, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arkadiy Takhalov, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SAMARKAND MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Takhalov works at Takhalov Pediatrics in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Ts Pediatrics Pllc
    11206 71ST RD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 520-8585
  2. 2
    Edward Shalts Medical PC
    9732 63rd Rd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 520-8585

Acute Pharyngitis
Circumcision
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Circumcision
Pharyngitis

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 02, 2020
    Dr. Takhalov has been my sons doctor since he was born, my son is now 12! I couldn't ask for a better doctor. Always take the time to listen to my concerns and makes me feel good about the important health choices I have to make for my son. He speaks directly to my son and I couldn't recommend someone better!
    Natalie Vargas — Sep 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arkadiy Takhalov, MD

    Pediatrics
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    36 years of experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Russian
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    1396842316
    • 1396842316
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAMARKAND MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arkadiy Takhalov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takhalov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Takhalov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Takhalov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Takhalov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takhalov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takhalov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takhalov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

