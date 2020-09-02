Dr. Arkadiy Takhalov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takhalov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arkadiy Takhalov, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arkadiy Takhalov, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SAMARKAND MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Ts Pediatrics Pllc11206 71ST RD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 520-8585
Edward Shalts Medical PC9732 63rd Rd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 520-8585
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Takhalov has been my sons doctor since he was born, my son is now 12! I couldn't ask for a better doctor. Always take the time to listen to my concerns and makes me feel good about the important health choices I have to make for my son. He speaks directly to my son and I couldn't recommend someone better!
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1396842316
- SAMARKAND MEDICAL INSTITUTE
