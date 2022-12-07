See All Neurologists in Elmhurst, IL
Dr. Arkadiy Konyukhov, MD

Neurology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arkadiy Konyukhov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine|Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.

Dr. Konyukhov works at Elmhurst Memorial Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Addison, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Brachial Plexus Palsy and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 3280, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9095
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    303 W Lake St Ste 301, Addison, IL 60101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9095

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Presence Mercy Medical Center
  • Rush Copley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Essential Tremor
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689832933
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Residency
  • Detroit Medical Center
Internship
  • PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
Medical Education
  • Wayne State U, School of Medicine|Wayne State Univ Som
Board Certifications
  • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arkadiy Konyukhov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konyukhov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Konyukhov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Konyukhov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Konyukhov has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Brachial Plexus Palsy and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konyukhov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Konyukhov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konyukhov.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konyukhov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konyukhov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

