Overview

Dr. Arkadiy Konyukhov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine|Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Konyukhov works at Elmhurst Memorial Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Addison, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Brachial Plexus Palsy and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

