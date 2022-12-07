Dr. Arkadiy Konyukhov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konyukhov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arkadiy Konyukhov, MD
Overview
Dr. Arkadiy Konyukhov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine|Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Konyukhov works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 3280, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9095
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group303 W Lake St Ste 301, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (331) 221-9095
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Konyulhov is very kind, concerned and professional.
About Dr. Arkadiy Konyukhov, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Detroit Medical Center
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine|Wayne State Univ Som
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Konyukhov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Konyukhov using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Konyukhov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konyukhov has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Brachial Plexus Palsy and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konyukhov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Konyukhov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konyukhov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konyukhov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konyukhov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.