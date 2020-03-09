Overview

Dr. Arjun Venkataramani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Venkataramani works at Akron Digestive Disease Cnsltnt in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.