Dr. Venkataramani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arjun Venkataramani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arjun Venkataramani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.
Akron Digestive Disease Consultants Inc570 White Pond Dr Ste 100, Akron, OH 44320 Directions (330) 869-0124
- Akron City Hospital
- Wyandot Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I love having Dr Vancat as my gastrologist. He has a very nice personality, also he explains the problems I have going on with my diverticulosis, step by step. He had been my Dr. for over 10 years.
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1952392938
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
