Dr. Arjun Srinath, MD

Podiatric Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Arjun Srinath, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Srinath works at Kentucky Clinic- Wing C in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Kentucky Clinic - Wing C
    740 N Limestone Fl 1 Rm D135, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-5533

  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Limb Pain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Foot Fracture
Limb Pain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Foot Fracture

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 05, 2019
    Dr. Srinath did my bunionectomy. He fully explained the process and recovery, and I am pleased with the results.
    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134385065
    • Mercy Hospital, Institute For Foot and Ankle Reconstruction,
    • University Of Kentucky School Of Medicine
    • SUNY Upstate Med Univ
    • University of California, Riverside
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Arjun Srinath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Srinath has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Srinath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Srinath works at Kentucky Clinic- Wing C in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Srinath’s profile.

    Dr. Srinath has seen patients for Limb Pain, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srinath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Srinath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srinath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srinath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srinath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

