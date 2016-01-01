See All Cardiologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Arjun Sinha, MD

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arjun Sinha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.

Dr. Sinha works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group
    Northwestern Medical Group
675 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 695-8630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
  • UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Heart Disease
Anemia
Arthritis
Heart Disease
Anemia
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

About Dr. Arjun Sinha, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 9 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255673935
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arjun Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sinha works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sinha’s profile.

Dr. Sinha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

