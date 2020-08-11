See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Arjun Ramprasad, MD

Sports Medicine
4.7 (476)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arjun Ramprasad, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital.

Dr. Ramprasad works at JHNE Advanced Practice Providers in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3B Orthopedics
    380 N Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    3B Orthopaedics
    601 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Fluid Test
Spinal and Postural Screening
McMurray's Test
Joint Fluid Test
Spinal and Postural Screening
McMurray's Test

Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 476 ratings
Patient Ratings (476)
5 Star
(401)
4 Star
(48)
3 Star
(13)
2 Star
(7)
1 Star
(7)
Aug 11, 2020
Wow I don't even know where to start. I had an injury with my rotator cuff and I first went to Rothman institute. I was not happy with a few things there so i ended up going to Aria 3B orthopedic and I saw Dr. Arjun Ramprasad. Besides him being friendly and patient he was so thorough and detailed with everything during my appointment with him. He did not rush through anything which made me feel like an actual person and not just a number. I left their feeling so much better and relieved that I found a doctor that I was comfortable with.
Gina L Digrado — Aug 11, 2020
About Dr. Arjun Ramprasad, MD

  • Sports Medicine
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • 1992125413
Education & Certifications

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Virtua Health - (All divisions)
  • Virtua Health - (All divisions)
  • University of Medicine and Health Sciences
  • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arjun Ramprasad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramprasad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ramprasad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ramprasad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

476 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramprasad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramprasad.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.