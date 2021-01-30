Overview

Dr. Arjun Gururaj, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and University Medical Center.



Dr. Gururaj works at Nevada Heart and Vascular Center - Arville in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.