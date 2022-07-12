See All Dermatologists in Aurora, IL
Dr. Arjun Dayal, MD

Dermatology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Arjun Dayal, MD is a Dermatologist in Aurora, IL. 

Dr. Dayal works at Rush Center for Congenital & Structural Heart Disease in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2020 Ogden Ave Ste 400, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 236-4315
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Copley Medical Center
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Arjun Dayal, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093246621
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arjun Dayal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dayal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dayal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dayal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dayal works at Rush Center for Congenital & Structural Heart Disease in Aurora, IL. View the full address on Dr. Dayal’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dayal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dayal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

