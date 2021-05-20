Dr. Arjun Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arjun Das, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arjun Das, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Toledo, OH.
Dr. Das works at
Locations
1
Nephrology Consultants of Northwest Ohio Inc.2109 Hughes Dr Ste 920, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 479-2650
2
Us Renal Care Sylvania Dialysis7635 Sylvania Ave, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 517-2002
3
Us Renal Care Briarfield Home Dialysis3214 Briarfield Blvd, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 479-2650
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Memorial Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Das was able to keep me off dialysis for 1 year until I got a kidney transplant!. He was attentive and excellent at tweaking my meds so my numbers stayed stable. He was always responsive by phone and I never felt rushed during an office visit. He always took the time to answer all my questions. EXTRAORDINARY DOC!
About Dr. Arjun Das, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1811170533
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Das has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Das has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Secondary Renovascular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Das on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Das, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Das appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.