Overview

Dr. Arjun Das, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Toledo, OH.



Dr. Das works at Nephrology Consultants NW Ohio in Toledo, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH and Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Secondary Renovascular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.