Dr. Arjun Chagarlamudi, MD
Overview
Dr. Arjun Chagarlamudi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Santiam Hospital.
Locations
Cascade Cardiology777 Commercial St SE Ste 130, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 485-4787
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Santiam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. C. Is a Great Guy and Doctor. Very friendly and carring..... He makes you feel very comfortable and spends time with you and I don't feel rushed..... I highly recommend Dr. C.
About Dr. Arjun Chagarlamudi, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- American College of Cardiology
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
