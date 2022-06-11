Overview

Dr. Arjun Chagarlamudi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital and Santiam Hospital.



Dr. Chagarlamudi works at Cascade Cardiology in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.