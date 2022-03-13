Dr. Arjun Aneja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aneja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arjun Aneja, MD
Dr. Arjun Aneja, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Arjun D. Aneja M.d. LLC325 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 300, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 672-6356
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Halifax Health Medical Center
I was wrongly diagnosed by family doctor with COPD and given no other explanation. Went to Dr. Aneja who ordered hospital spirometry testing which is the standard lung tests that determine disease such as COPD. It turns out I do not have COPD based on my spirometry score and exam. I was happy to get an accurate diagnosis from a qualified specialist like Dr. Aneja and not just thrown under an umbrella diagnosis by a family doctor that doesn't understand the ins and outs of the spirometry tests and how certain lung conditions are diagnosed based on a specialist's review who is qualified to make such determinations based on examination and appropriate lung/breathing tests. I will continue to see Dr. Aneja.
About Dr. Arjun Aneja, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1972690444
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
