Dr. Arjun Aneja, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arjun Aneja, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.

Dr. Aneja works at ARJUN D ANEJA MD in Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchitis and Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Arjun D. Aneja M.d. LLC
    325 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 300, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 672-6356

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Palm Coast
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchitis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 13, 2022
    I was wrongly diagnosed by family doctor with COPD and given no other explanation. Went to Dr. Aneja who ordered hospital spirometry testing which is the standard lung tests that determine disease such as COPD. It turns out I do not have COPD based on my spirometry score and exam. I was happy to get an accurate diagnosis from a qualified specialist like Dr. Aneja and not just thrown under an umbrella diagnosis by a family doctor that doesn't understand the ins and outs of the spirometry tests and how certain lung conditions are diagnosed based on a specialist's review who is qualified to make such determinations based on examination and appropriate lung/breathing tests. I will continue to see Dr. Aneja.
    About Dr. Arjun Aneja, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972690444
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arjun Aneja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aneja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aneja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aneja works at ARJUN D ANEJA MD in Ormond Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Aneja’s profile.

    Dr. Aneja has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchitis and Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aneja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aneja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aneja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

