Overview

Dr. Arjumand Hashmi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hashmi works at Heart Clinic Of Paris PA in Paris, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.