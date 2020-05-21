Dr. Hashmi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arjumand Hashmi, MD
Overview
Dr. Arjumand Hashmi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hashmi works at
Locations
Heart Clinic of Paris PA2890 Lewis Ln, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 739-7810
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hashmi is an excellent cardiologist. He and his staff have treated my special needs son for years. They are professional and thorough but above all, they CARE about their patients. The covid crises has affected every person making difficulties for patients as well as the doctor and his staff. I am so proud of them all! They rose above those difficulties. I would recommend Dr. Hashmi and his faculty without any hesitation. I am thankful that a doctor of his expertise is our family’s cardiologist.
About Dr. Arjumand Hashmi, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bridgeport Hosp
- Dow Med Coll
