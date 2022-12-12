Dr. Arjang Miremadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miremadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arjang Miremadi, MD
Overview
Dr. Arjang Miremadi, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Miremadi Dermatology Med Corp7702 Ivanhoe Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 456-1840
- 2 646 W Main St, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 370-3233
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been a patient of Dr. Miremadi for almost 20 years. He is a dedicated and caring physician with expertise in treating all skin diseases. I would recommend him very highly as an outstanding dermatologist in San Diego area.
About Dr. Arjang Miremadi, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
