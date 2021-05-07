Overview

Dr. Arjang Abbasi, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Abbasi works at Long Island Spine Specialists, P.C. in Riverhead, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY, Commack, NY and West Hempstead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.