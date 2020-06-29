See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Ariz Mehta, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ariz Mehta, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ariz Mehta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Hoboken University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Mehta works at Pain & Disability Institute in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monica Mehta MD PA
    191 PALISADE AVE, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 656-4324

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Hoboken University Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Range of Motion Testing Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation After Stroke or Trauma Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?

    Jun 29, 2020
    Very intelligent and knowledgeable. His new facility is great and now he helps with X-rays , and labs and also has been excellent in managing my pain
    Fuentes — Jun 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ariz Mehta, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ariz Mehta, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mehta to family and friends

    Dr. Mehta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mehta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ariz Mehta, MD.

    About Dr. Ariz Mehta, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013077395
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sinai Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ariz Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta works at Pain & Disability Institute in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Mehta’s profile.

    Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ariz Mehta, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.