Dr. Ariz Mehta, MD
Overview
Dr. Ariz Mehta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Hoboken University Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
Monica Mehta MD PA191 PALISADE AVE, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 656-4324
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very intelligent and knowledgeable. His new facility is great and now he helps with X-rays , and labs and also has been excellent in managing my pain
About Dr. Ariz Mehta, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013077395
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Cornell University
- Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehta speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
