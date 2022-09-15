Dr. Aristotelis Vlahos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vlahos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aristotelis Vlahos, MD
Dr. Aristotelis Vlahos, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Vlahos?
Great sense of humor. That's for sure.He really took his time getting to know me and how to adjust my meds so that finally I was on the right path. He cuts right to the point,and doesn't berate you.Did my stents that I needed, was at the hospital always right on time and I was in and out same day. Awesome!
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1184694028
- East Carolina U Sch Med
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- St Georges U
- Cardiovascular Disease
