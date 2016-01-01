Dr. Aristotelis Sakellaridis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakellaridis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aristotelis Sakellaridis, MD
Overview
Dr. Aristotelis Sakellaridis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayside, NY. They completed their residency with Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3344 Bell Blvd, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 229-3344
Ross Hartman Dpm Pllc400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 205, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 935-1312
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aristotelis Sakellaridis, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Greek
- 1194784421
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sakellaridis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakellaridis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakellaridis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sakellaridis speaks Greek.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakellaridis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakellaridis.
