Dr. Aristomenis Thanos, MD
Overview
Dr. Aristomenis Thanos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Locations
Legacy Devers Eye Institute1040 NW 22nd Ave Ste 660, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-8202Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Legacy Devers Eye Institute300 N Graham St Ste 420, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 413-3030
Legacy Devers Eye Institute7021 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 413-8202
Legacy Devers Eye Institute2501 NE 134th St Ste 200, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (503) 413-8202
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Aris following my second torn retina as a result of positive reviews I found online. My interactions with him have been awesome. He is patient, thoroughly explains details of your condition and options for treatment. My appointment times were generally close to schedule. I would HIGHLY recommend Aris.
About Dr. Aristomenis Thanos, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1275820714
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Ophthalmology
