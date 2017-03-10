Dr. Ariolis Grullon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grullon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ariolis Grullon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ariolis Grullon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Clifton, NJ.
Dr. Grullon works at
Locations
-
1
Healthy Happy Children Medical Services1300 Main Ave Ste 2C, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 340-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Concentra
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Galaxy Health Network
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grullon?
Dr Grullon is a great doctor. My kids love her and she is always available for me and she always spend time with my kids doing a detailed examination and explaining everything in detail to me. Thank you Dr Grullon for all your dedication
About Dr. Ariolis Grullon, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1801024856
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grullon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grullon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grullon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grullon works at
Dr. Grullon speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Grullon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grullon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grullon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grullon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.