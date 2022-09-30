Dr. Dada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arinola Dada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arinola Dada, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Lagos and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Dada works at
Locations
Overlake Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center Pllc1310 116th Ave NE Ste C, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 453-0766
Eastside Primary Care and Wellness2100 116th Ave Ne, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 453-0766
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Undergoing treatment for gout. Infusions need supportive medicines to enhance/protect the positive impacts. Dr Dada has worked well on optimizing this with me. Infusion staff are very attentive and skilled at their work. Highly recommend this practice!
About Dr. Arinola Dada, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1609871029
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UPMC Mercy
- Univ Lagos
