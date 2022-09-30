Overview

Dr. Arinola Dada, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Lagos and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Dada works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.