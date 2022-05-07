See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Valencia, CA
Dr. Arineh Melkonian, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arineh Melkonian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Melkonian works at UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care
    27235 Tourney Rd Ste 2500, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 432-2326

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anxiety
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Arineh Melkonian, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • 1841645272
Education & Certifications

  • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arineh Melkonian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melkonian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Melkonian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Melkonian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Melkonian works at UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care in Valencia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Melkonian’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Melkonian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melkonian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melkonian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melkonian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

