Dr. Arindel Maharaj, MD
Overview
Dr. Arindel Maharaj, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.
Locations
UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens7101 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 515-1500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor.
About Dr. Arindel Maharaj, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1003142365
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst/u Miami
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- Harvard Medical School
- SUNY Stony Brook U
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maharaj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maharaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maharaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maharaj has seen patients for Hypotony of Eye, Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maharaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Maharaj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maharaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maharaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maharaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.