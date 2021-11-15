Overview

Dr. Arindam Banerjee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Banerjee works at Healing Hearts Clinic - Conroe in Conroe, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX, New Orleans, LA and Huntsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Obesity and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.