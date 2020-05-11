Overview

Dr. Arina Tutunik, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Tutunik works at NYU Langone Long Island Women's Health Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.