Dr. Arina Tutunik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tutunik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arina Tutunik, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arina Tutunik, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Touro University
College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Tutunik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Winthrop University Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3010
-
2
Zandieh Peyman MD4230 Hempstead Tpke Ste 208, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 735-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tutunik?
I've been a patient of Dr. Tutunik's since I was 16 years old (7 years). At one point I had to switch GYN due to an insurance change, but when back the following year when I had another insurance change. Dr. Tutunik walked into the appointment following my change back with a huge smile and picked up right where we left off like I never switched. She answers every question I can think of and always offers alternative information on birth control and contraceptives if I need it. She was the first GYN I went to and honestly I never want to go anywhere else. She set the bar really high.
About Dr. Arina Tutunik, DO
- Obstetrics
- 14 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1497983001
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan
- Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Maryland College Park
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tutunik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tutunik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tutunik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tutunik works at
Dr. Tutunik has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tutunik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tutunik speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tutunik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tutunik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tutunik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tutunik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.