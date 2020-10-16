Overview

Dr. Arina Golubeva-Ganeles, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles works at Personalized Oncology Care Monterey Bay, Monterey CA in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.