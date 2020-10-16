See All Hematologists in Monterey, CA
Dr. Arina Golubeva-Ganeles, MD

Hematology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arina Golubeva-Ganeles, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles works at Personalized Oncology Care Monterey Bay, Monterey CA in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Personalized Oncology Care Monterey Bay, Monterey CA
    700 Cass St Ste 128, Monterey, CA 93940 (831) 920-3222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 16, 2020
    Dr. Ganeles takes great care of her patients and I wouldn't hesitate to recommend her to others. She is assertive with my other health care providers to ensure that I have a strong advocate and get great care from the other members of my care team. She got me through all of my treatments with very few side effects and a quick recovery time.
    About Dr. Arina Golubeva-Ganeles, MD

    • Hematology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790739191
    Education & Certifications

    • FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arina Golubeva-Ganeles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles works at Personalized Oncology Care Monterey Bay, Monterey CA in Monterey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles's profile.

    Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golubeva-Ganeles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

