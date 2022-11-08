Dr. Arina Doroshenko, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doroshenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arina Doroshenko, DDS
Dr. Arina Doroshenko, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland At Baltimore / Professional Schools|University Of Maryland School Med|University of Maryland School Medicine.
Aspen Dental10955 Causeway Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (855) 384-3698Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Aspen Dental3680 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611 Directions (844) 229-4059
Orange Blossom Oral Surgery13127 Kings Lake Dr Unit 102, Gibsonton, FL 33534 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 2:30pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
She took out my wisdom teeth in 30 minutes and no pain after.
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1255590923
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland At Baltimore / Professional Schools|University Of Maryland School Med|University of Maryland School Medicine
