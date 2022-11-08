See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Brandon, FL
Dr. Arina Doroshenko, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Arina Doroshenko, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Arina Doroshenko, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland At Baltimore / Professional Schools|University Of Maryland School Med|University of Maryland School Medicine.

Dr. Doroshenko works at Aspen Dental in Brandon, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Gibsonton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mikhail Attie, DMD
Dr. Mikhail Attie, DMD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    10955 Causeway Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 384-3698
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Aspen Dental
    3680 W Gandy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 229-4059
  3. 3
    Orange Blossom Oral Surgery
    13127 Kings Lake Dr Unit 102, Gibsonton, FL 33534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Conscious Sedation
Anesthesia
Bone Grafting
Conscious Sedation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Doroshenko?

    Nov 08, 2022
    She took out my wisdom teeth in 30 minutes and no pain after.
    Anonymous — Nov 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arina Doroshenko, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arina Doroshenko, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Doroshenko to family and friends

    Dr. Doroshenko's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Doroshenko

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arina Doroshenko, DDS.

    About Dr. Arina Doroshenko, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255590923
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland At Baltimore / Professional Schools|University Of Maryland School Med|University of Maryland School Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arina Doroshenko, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doroshenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doroshenko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doroshenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Doroshenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doroshenko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doroshenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doroshenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arina Doroshenko, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.