Dr. Arin Saldana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arin Saldana, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.
Dr. Saldana works at
Locations
My OB/GYN Specialists8950 SW 74th Ct Ste 1408, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 333-7030Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Beautiful place. Professional and great staff, that’s why I’m coming from other city to see them, special Dr Angel and Dr Saldana. Muy recomendado
About Dr. Arin Saldana, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1033385067
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL
