Overview

Dr. Arin Newman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Newman works at Physicians Group of South Florida, PA in North Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.