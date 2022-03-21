Dr. Arin Ford-Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford-Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arin Ford-Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Arin Ford-Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Ford-Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Rush Copley Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology - 2040 Aurora2040 Ogden Ave Ste 201, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-6886
-
2
Rush Copley Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology- Yorkville1100 W Veterans Pkwy Ste 210, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 978-6886
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ford-Johnson?
Dr. Ford is always so informative every visit. She remembers things we talked about 6 months or a year ago and really works to make sure that all concerns are taken care of. She is very attentive and listens to all concerns, no matter how big or small.
About Dr. Arin Ford-Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1467623173
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ford-Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ford-Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ford-Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ford-Johnson works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford-Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford-Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford-Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford-Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.