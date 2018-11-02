Dr. Price has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arike Price, MD
Overview
Dr. Arike Price, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hartford, CT.
Dr. Price works at
Locations
Hartford Neurology LLC85 Seymour St Ste 800, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-4429
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and compassionate. Dr Price really took the time to listen to me and helped me through a really stressful time.
About Dr. Arike Price, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.