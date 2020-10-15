Overview

Dr. Arik Zaider, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Zaider works at Valley Medical Group in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.