Dr. Arijit Chanda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arijit Chanda, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA.
Dr. Chanda works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Fredericksburg9530 Cosner Dr Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 642-0984Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic Dr, and very thorough. I was blessed to be under his care after a really bad case of Covid. I tell all my friends about him.
About Dr. Arijit Chanda, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1518145960
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Interventional Cardiology and Pulmonary Disease
