Dr. Arif Rohilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arif Rohilla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Swedish American Heart Institute1340 Charles St Ste 300, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (779) 696-5888
Brighton Cardiology308 Denver Ave, Fort Lupton, CO 80621 Directions (303) 502-3364
Hospital Affiliations
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
very thorough. good communicator.
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1821086182
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
