Dr. Arif Mirza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arif Mirza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Karachi / Sind Medical College.
Locations
Germantown Private Psychiatry PLLC7505 CAPITAL DR, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 730-0575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mirza is extremely accessible and easy to communicate with. He has been very helpful with our child who has multiple issues - ADHD, OCD, PTSD, +. Ours is a fairly complicated situation and he has been extremely helpful in all aspects of the care of our child. I would definitely recommend him to anyone who asks.
About Dr. Arif Mirza, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1669591012
Education & Certifications
- Washington Univ Sch Med Barnes Jewish Hosp
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- University of Karachi / Sind Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.