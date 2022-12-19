Dr. Arif Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arif Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arif Khan, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Interventional Pain Care2201 N Central Expy Ste 171, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 952-0290
-
2
Texas Interventional Pain Care4800 N Galloway Ave Ste 300, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 952-0290
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Thorough, results focus and great staff.
About Dr. Arif Khan, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1386662567
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Hamot Medical Center, Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi.
211 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.