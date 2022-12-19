See All Other Doctors in Richardson, TX
Dr. Arif Khan, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.5 (211)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arif Khan, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.

Dr. Khan works at Texas Interventional Pain Care in Richardson, TX with other offices in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Interventional Pain Care
    2201 N Central Expy Ste 171, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 952-0290
  2. 2
    Texas Interventional Pain Care
    4800 N Galloway Ave Ste 300, Mesquite, TX 75150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 952-0290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 211 ratings
    Patient Ratings (211)
    5 Star
    (191)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 19, 2022
    Thorough, results focus and great staff.
    Marvin P. — Dec 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arif Khan, MD
    About Dr. Arif Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386662567
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hamot Medical Center, Medical College Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arif Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    211 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

