Dr. Jivan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arif Jivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arif Jivan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL.
Dr. Jivan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lake Forest Hospital800 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (312) 664-3278
-
2
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern - Arkes Pavilion676 N Saint Clair St Ste 600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
-
3
Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital1000 N Westmoreland Rd Fl 1, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jivan?
About Dr. Arif Jivan, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Persian
- 1215279898
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jivan works at
Dr. Jivan speaks Persian.
Dr. Jivan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.