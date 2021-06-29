Dr. Ishmael has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arif Ishmael, MD
Overview
Dr. Arif Ishmael, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stuart, FL.
Dr. Ishmael works at
Locations
Martin Medical Group509 SE Riverside Dr Ste 303, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-9111
Martin Memorial Hospital South2100 SE Salerno Rd, Stuart, FL 34997 Directions (772) 223-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first meeting with Dr. Ishmael. He read my entire history prior to our meeting and was well versed in my medical history. I was very impressed and happy to now have a Dr near my age who may be able to assist me with my issues long term.
About Dr. Arif Ishmael, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1134449317
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ishmael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ishmael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ishmael has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ishmael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ishmael has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ishmael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ishmael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Ishmael can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.