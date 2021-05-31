Dr. Arif Hashmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arif Hashmi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arif Hashmi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dow Med College University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Locations
Champaign Dental Group502 Centennial Blvd Ste 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 751-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr Hashmi for GERD symptoms and found him to be very thorough and professional. Explained the upper endoscopy at every step and I felt very secure under his care .
About Dr. Arif Hashmi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital University Med Ctr
- Cooper University Hospital
- Dow Med College University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.