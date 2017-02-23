See All Nephrologists in Elkhart, IN
Dr. Muhammed Goreja, MD

Nephrology
3 (5)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Muhammed Goreja, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Goreja works at Beacon Medical Group in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beacon Medical Group-elkhart East
    3301 County Road 6 E, Elkhart, IN 46514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 647-4530
  2. 2
    Beacon Medical Group Schwartz -wiekamp
    4630 Vistula Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 647-1972

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elkhart General Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 23, 2017
    I was very impressed with Dr. Goreja. He had thoroughly reviewed my records. He asked every question I could have expected and more. He spent a good amount of time with me period I could tell he listened as well as offered advice. His follow-up was excellent. He's also a very pleasant man.
    Ethel in South Bend — Feb 23, 2017
    About Dr. Muhammed Goreja, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447215611
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Residency
    • St Francis Medical Center
    Internship
    • St Francis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goreja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goreja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goreja has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goreja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goreja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goreja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goreja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goreja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

