Dr. Goreja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhammed Goreja, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammed Goreja, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Goreja works at
Locations
Beacon Medical Group-elkhart East3301 County Road 6 E, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 647-4530
Beacon Medical Group Schwartz -wiekamp4630 Vistula Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46544 Directions (574) 647-1972
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with Dr. Goreja. He had thoroughly reviewed my records. He asked every question I could have expected and more. He spent a good amount of time with me period I could tell he listened as well as offered advice. His follow-up was excellent. He's also a very pleasant man.
About Dr. Muhammed Goreja, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- St Francis Medical Center
- St Francis Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goreja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goreja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goreja has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goreja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goreja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goreja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goreja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goreja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.