Overview

Dr. Muhammed Goreja, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Goreja works at Beacon Medical Group in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.