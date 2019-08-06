Overview

Dr. Arif Alidina, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Alidina works at Ear Nose & Throat Associates in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.