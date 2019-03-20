Overview

Dr. Arif Ali, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lincolnshire, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Comprehensive Care Center in Lincolnshire, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Shoulder Dislocation and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.