Dr. Arif Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arif Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arif Ahmad, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Calcutta Medical College and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Laparoscopic Surgeryp.l.l.c.625 Belle Terre Rd Ste 202, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 689-0220
-
2
Long Island Laparoscopic Surgery, PLLC, Commack Location500 Commack Rd Unit 150D, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 686-7990
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
My name is Ramin Azarm. I had the pleasure of receiving Gastric Sleeve Surgery as recommended by Dr. Ahmad and his team of professionals. I am extremely satisfied with my decision and would absolutely recommend Dr. Ahmad for anyone considering Bariatric surgery in the future. I had no complications with the surgery and feel great with all the support I am getting from Mather Hospital Bariatric unit.
About Dr. Arif Ahmad, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1659313690
Education & Certifications
- University Virginia School Of Med
- University of Connecticut Surg Residency
- University Of Connecticut /Hartford Hospital
- University of Calcutta Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
162 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.