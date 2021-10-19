Overview

Dr. Arif Abdullah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Post Graduate Medical Institute and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Huntsville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Abdullah works at Lake Area Cardiology Associates in Conroe, TX with other offices in Huntsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.