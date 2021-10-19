See All Interventional Cardiologists in Conroe, TX
Dr. Arif Abdullah, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arif Abdullah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Post Graduate Medical Institute and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Huntsville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Abdullah works at Lake Area Cardiology Associates in Conroe, TX with other offices in Huntsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Cardiology Associates of Greater Houston PA
    601 River Pointe Dr Ste 105, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 539-5577
  2. 2
    Sfhd Inc.
    102 Medical Park Ln Ste A, Huntsville, TX 77340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 539-5577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Huntsville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 19, 2021
    Dr. Abdullah is simply AMAZING!! He saved my life and my cousin's as well. He's a straight shooter and gets the job done.
    — Oct 19, 2021
    About Dr. Arif Abdullah, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801803069
    Education & Certifications

    • BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
    • University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
    • ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Armed Forces Post Graduate Medical Institute
    • D.J. Science College
